Officers responded to a Colonie residence on Van Heusen Street for a domestic incident at around 1 p.m. Sunday, June 1, Colonie Police said. The caller told dispatchers the incident involved Dennis Farrell, 46, who was subject to a full stay-away order.

Instead of surrendering, Farrell told police over the phone that he was armed with a gun and refused to come out, prompting the department’s Special Services Team to respond, according to police

The standoff lasted more than seven hours before Farrell was finally taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m.

Inside the residence, investigators found a Glock 17 9mm handgun, police said. Farrell does not have a pistol permit and is prohibited from owning firearms due to the protection order. The origin of the weapon remains under investigation.

Colonie Police thanked the community for their patience and for refraining from posting videos of officers’ positions during the tense scene, which they said helped protect officer safety.

Farrell was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief. He was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail.

