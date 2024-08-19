Colonie Chinese Restaurant To Close After 21 Years Flooded With Business

Hong Kong Bakery & Bistro in Colonie announced in a Facebook post last week that the owners — Berry Lai and Shu Lam Chan — were retiring and would shutter the eatery on Monday, Aug. 26.

Since then, the Wolf Road restaurant has been slammed with orders and had long wait times as staff deal with the rush of customers looking for one more order of dim sum or some of the popular bakery items, it said in a follow-up post.

The owners said they stopped taking reservations because they were running out of items and would operate on a first-come, first-served basis until they closed. They would also restock certain items.

Hong Kong Bakery & Bistro opened in Latham 21 years ago before moving to Albany twice and landing along Wolf Road in 2013.

In the retirement post, the owners thanked the community for their decades of support.

After 20 years serving authentic Cantonese cuisine in the Capital District, we will be closing our doors on August 26, 2024.We truly appreciate your patronage and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everyone’s support during the good and bad times.Please stop by to enjoy one more dim sum lunch, some bakery items (moon cakes available) or a classic Cantonese dinner, and to redeem any unused HKBB gift certificates (accepted through 8/26/24). We are honored to have been a part of the community and thank you for allowing us to serve you.

A Prince Tea House, a chain restaurant with locations throughout the Northeast, is expected to open at 8 Wolf Road in January, according to News10.

