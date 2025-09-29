The incident happened at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, in Colonie, at Community Resource Federal Credit Union on Wade Road, according to Colonie Police.

An elderly customer appeared confused while trying to withdraw $30,000 in cash for what he described as a “construction project,” police said. A bank employee suspected the man was being manipulated over the phone and contacted police.

Officers responded, posed as the victim, and arranged to hand over the money directly to the suspects. The sting led to the arrests of two men from Flushing, Queens:

Huifeng Jin , 43 — charged with felony assault on a police officer, felony grand larceny, and resisting arrest.

, 43 — charged with felony assault on a police officer, felony grand larceny, and resisting arrest. Qinghua Wang, 34 — charged with felony grand larceny.

An investigator suffered a “significant injury” while making the arrests, according to police. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries or comment on the officer’s condition.

Jin was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility, while Wang was released under probation supervision.

Authorities credited bank staff for protecting their customer. “Their attention to detail, and the obvious care and concern they displayed for their customer, saved tens of thousands of dollars,” the agency said in a statement.

The department urged families to talk to older relatives about the rise of sophisticated scams targeting the elderly. Officials reminded residents not to share personal or financial information over the phone and to report suspicious calls immediately.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Colonie and receive free news updates.