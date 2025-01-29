Armed Robber Of Convenience Store In Colonie Nabbed Thanks To Video, Cops Say

Luke White, 23, of Duanesburg, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and related charges on Monday, Jan. 27, in connection with a hold-up at the Sunoco station on Broadway in Colonie two days earlier.

Donning a mask and brandishing an imitation handgun, White entered the convenience store and demanded cash from the register at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Colonie Police said.

The clerk complied and gave roughly $800 in cash. No customers or employees were injured.

Detectives identified White as the suspect after multiple witnesses provided descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle seen leaving the area. Video surveillance also proved key in identifying and ultimately arresting him, police said.

A search warrant executed at White’s home reportedly turned up clothing worn during the robbery and an imitation pistol that was displayed.

White is charged with first-degree robbery, a felony, and criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County jail.

Detectives asked anyone with information in the case to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2754.

