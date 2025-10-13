The attack happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites on Central Avenue, according to Colonie Police.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who reported that a woman he had just met stabbed him twice in the back before fleeing on foot. He was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover, police said.

The victim gave officers a description of the suspect. Not long after, New York State Police located a woman matching the description—identified as 44-year-old Ronita Roberts of Albany—walking along Central Avenue.

Investigators determined Roberts stabbed the victim and then abandoned the knife at a nearby Days Inn, police said. Officers recovered the weapon.

At the time, Roberts also had an active warrant in Colonie for failing to appear in court on an unrelated matter, officials said.

Roberts was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, along with failure to appear for a prior misdemeanor.

She was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Colonie and receive free news updates.