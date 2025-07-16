Turning Driver Strikes Pedestrian, Causing Serious Injury On LI: Police

A 55-year-old woman from Huntington Station, was hit while standing on the shoulder near the intersection of Middle Hollow Road and West Neck Road in Lloyd Harbor at 1:05 p.m., police said.

Jennifer Fernandes, 57, of Shoreham, was driving a 2025 Nissan northbound on Middle Hollow Road and tried to make a right turn onto the eastbound lanes of West Neck Road when she collided with Serrano, according to investigators.

Serrano was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Huntington Hospital, authorities said. Fernandes was uninjured, and her vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives with the Second Squad are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8252.

