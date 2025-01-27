A Few Clouds 36°

Zalynn Laporte, 12, Reported Missing In Cohoes

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing child from the Capital Region.

Zalynn Laporte.

 Photo Credit: Cohoes Police Department
Zalynn Laporte, 12, of Cohoes, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 26, according to Cohoes Police.

Laporte is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with black and red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, white Nike sneakers, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cohoes Police Department at 518-237-5333, extension 1.

