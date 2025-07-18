On Friday, July 18, New York State Police identified the victim as 62-year-old Thomas Walsh, of Cohoes.

Walsh had been out on a watercraft near Route 9P in Saratoga Thursday, July 17, when he intentionally entered the lake to swim without a flotation device, police said. After swimming for a period of time, he began to show signs of distress and went under.

Another individual attempted to rescue Walsh but also became distressed in the water. That person was pulled to safety by a passing good Samaritan and evaluated by EMS at the scene. They did not require further treatment.

Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team later recovered Walsh’s body.

Additional details about Walsh’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

