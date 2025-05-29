Albany County resident Robert Halikias, of Cohoes, was arrested on multiple counts of child rape and related charges on Monday, May 19, according to New York State Police. The arrest was publicized on Thursday, May 29.

Troopers were first contacted in April about an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between an adult man and a child.

An investigation found that Halikias gave alcohol and marijuana to a child under the age of 17 and then had sexual intercourse with the victim on numerous occasions in the Saratoga County village of Stillwater, police said.

The man also obstructed the child’s breathing during a physical altercation in Stillwater in mid April, according to police.

Halikias surrendered to State Police and was arrested on suspicion of the following:

Three counts of rape (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Criminal obstruction of breathing (misdemeanor)

Three counts of unlawfully dealing with a child (misdemeanor)

Two counts of sexual abuse (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and remanded to the Saratoga County jail on $5,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cohoes and receive free news updates.