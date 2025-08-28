Marcio Martins-Rodrigues, 35, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 24, following an investigation into a sexual assault involving a minor, Cohoes Police said.

He was charged with first-degree rape involving forcible compulsion and second-degree rape following allegations that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim younger than 15, police said.

Martins-Rodrigues had previously been deported from the United States and is in the country illegally, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility. On Wednesday, Aug. 27, prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury, which returned a two-count indictment. He remains in custody.

ICE placed a detainer with the Albany County Correctional Facility as removal proceedings move forward.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cohoes and receive free news updates.