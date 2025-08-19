The deadly wreck happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18, at the intersection of Newark Street and Congress Street, according to Cohoes Police.

When officers arrived, they found Charles Allendorph, 93, of Cohoes, lying in the roadway with visible injuries. He was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he later died.

Witness statements helped investigators quickly identify the suspect vehicle, which was located by Albany Police within an hour. The car was seized as evidence.

At about 4 p.m., police said Kemaury Everett, 19, of Albany, tried to report his vehicle stolen. He was located and taken into custody.

Everett is charged with second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning, Aug. 19, and was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail.

Additional details about Allendorph’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

