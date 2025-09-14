Cohoes Police said the homicide happened at 4 Earl Lynn Court, likely within the past 30 hours. The victim, a 41-year-old woman, lived in the single-family house with her boyfriend, according to Mayor Bill Keeler.

“It’s fair to say that investigators are looking to speak with the victim’s boyfriend,” Keeler wrote in a statement. He added that further information will be released when appropriate.

The suspect has been identified as Anthony G. Bechand, 53. Investigators said he is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. His clothing description is unknown.

Bechand was believed to be traveling in a white 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, which was found earlier Sunday on County Route 60 at the intersection of County Route 86 in the Town of Brighton, Franklin County, state police said.

The New York State Police Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are assisting Cohoes Police in the investigation.

Bechand remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities urge anyone with information to call state police at 518-897-2000 and warn the public not to approach him.

