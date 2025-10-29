Deputies were called Tuesday, Oct. 29, after the Ravena neighbor discovered a bullet hole while using the bathroom, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. The round had traveled through the exterior and interior walls of the home before stopping.

Investigators traced the bullet’s path and found a corresponding hole in the adjoining residence. The neighbor there admitted to discharging the weapon while “cleaning” the rifle, Apple said. No injuries were reported.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and seized multiple items from the man’s residence, including two long guns, a wooden baton, a police vest and beanie, and several uniform patches marked “NYPD,” “Immigration Enforcement,” “Sheriff,” and “Livestock Agent,” according to Apple.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and is being held at the Albany County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

