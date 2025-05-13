Emergency crews in Albany County were called to a Ravena residence on Martins Hill Road for an assault at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 22.

An investigation found that Lloyd Young, 77, got into an argument with his neighbor before things took a violent turn, according to the Town of Coeymans.

Young grabbed a pointed-blade farm tool and struck the victim multiple times, according to police. The victim suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Young was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, and may face additional charges, police said.

Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of the pair’s argument.

