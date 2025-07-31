Deputies were conducting an investigation at a Clifton Park residence on Wednesday, July 30, when 60-year-old Thomas Carson, a resident, pointed a large knife at them, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

“Carson is accused of intentionally placing a police officer in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury, or death by pointing a large, fixed blade at them,” the agency said in a statement.

Carson was arrested on suspicion of menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He was released on an appearance ticket as the charges are not bail eligible under New York’s bail reform law that took effect in 2020, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clifton Park and receive free news updates.