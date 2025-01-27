State Workers Steal Debit Card Info From Disabled Residents In Clifton Park, Police Say

The women, all employees at the Capital District Developmental Disabilities Services Office (DDSO) in Clifton Park, were arrested on suspicion of fraud and larceny-related charges following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Officials identified the defendants as:

Lashea Pettway, 30, of Schenectady

Jessie Gabriel, 34, of Schenectady

Christin McGrath, 45, of Selkirk

An investigation found that all three women stole debit card information from multiple residents at the Clifton Park facility and used it to buy food, sheriff’s officials said.

Pettway was charged with four counts of grand larceny, all felonies, while Gabriel and McGrath each face charges of grand larceny, petit larceny, and identity theft.

All three were released on appearance tickets while their cases proceed.

Daily Voice has reached out to the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for comment.

