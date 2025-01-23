Impaired Driver Struggles With Troopers After Crashing On Clifton Park Highway, Police Say

Rensselaer County resident John Reinhart, 45, of Melrose, was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Saratoga County, on State Route 146 in Clifton Park, early Sunday, Jan. 19.

Troopers determined that Reinhart was driving while intoxicated and possessed an illegal amount of cannabis and felony-weight narcotics, according to New York State Police.

Reinhart was uncooperative during the investigation and resisted arrest while being taken into custody, police said. He reportedly refused to provide a sample to determine the content of his blood.

Reinhart was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of cannabis

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Aggravated unlicensed operation

Driving while intoxicated

Following arraignment, he was taken to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

