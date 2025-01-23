Fair 21°

Impaired Driver Struggles With Troopers After Crashing On Clifton Park Highway, Police Say

An alleged impaired driver was combative with troopers after wrecking on a Capital Region highway, police said.

Rensselaer County resident John Reinhart, 45, of Melrose, was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Saratoga County, on State Route 146 in Clifton Park, early Sunday, Jan. 19.

Troopers determined that Reinhart was driving while intoxicated and possessed an illegal amount of cannabis and felony-weight narcotics, according to New York State Police.

Reinhart was uncooperative during the investigation and resisted arrest while being taken into custody, police said. He reportedly refused to provide a sample to determine the content of his blood.

Reinhart was charged with the following offenses:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of cannabis
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Resisting arrest
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Driving while intoxicated

Following arraignment, he was taken to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. 

