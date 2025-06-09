Charles Ferrara, 52, of Schenectady, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny on Sunday, June 8, following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Ferrara was hired by a Clifton Park resident to perform handyman-type work, and accepted a check for $1,045 from the client, deputies said.

But instead of performing the work, he cashed their check and cut all communication with the victim, according to investigators.

Following his arrest, Ferrara was released on an appearance ticket pending further proceedings in the Clifton Park Town Court.

