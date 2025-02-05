Amy Henninger, 48, of Ballston Spa, was taken into custody on suspicion of assault and related charges on Thursday, Jan. 30.

It came a week after troopers were notified that a toddler had suffered injuries while in the care of SmartEarly Learning Centers in Clifton Park, New York State Police said.

The child was left at the facility for about five hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Later that evening, the parent noticed injuries on the child and brought them to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

An investigation found that Henninger, who worked at the daycare, struck the child, causing bruising and scratches, police said. The injuries did not require hospital admission, and the child is expected to fully recover, police added.

Henninger turned herself in to State Police in Clifton Park. She was arraigned on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child, and was released on her own recognizance.

Following the incident, Henninger was fired and another employee who witnessed the alleged assault but failed to report it was also terminated, said John Miller, owner of SmartEarly.

“A third staff member, who may have been informed afterward, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation” Miller said on Facebook. “If it is determined they knew and failed to report, they will also be released.”

He went on to defend the business, saying leadership and staff followed all regulations, policies, and procedures.

“This situation resulted from an individual’s poor decision, not a failure of our policies or safety measures,” he said. “The only reason this individual was caught is because SmartEarly goes beyond industry standards by having a fully recorded video system in every classroom, cameras that the parents can watch throughout the day to see their child in care. If that is not transparency and caring for the welfare of every child in our care, I don’t know what is!”

