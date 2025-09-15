Deputies responded to an adult abuse complaint on Longwood Drive in Clifton Park shortly before noon Thursday, Sept. 11, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation found that Michael Barry, 67, acted in a way that could harm the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a person who was unable to care for themselves due to a disability or mental condition, deputies said.

Barry was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a felony. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released to pretrial services pending further proceedings.

The residence was condemned by the Town of Clifton Park code enforcement officer.

“The conditions the victim had to endure were nothing short of appalling,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said.

“It has been said that the true measure of any society is in how it treats its most vulnerable members. We will always protect those who need it most and speak for those who cannot do so themselves."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clifton Park and receive free news updates.