Chuncheng Lin, 26, of Brooklyn, and Hui Lin, 40, of Flushing, were arrested Thursday, July 31, following a joint investigation by New York State Police and the US Department of Homeland Security.

The case began Monday, June 30, when an elderly Saratoga County resident reported being targeted in a computer scam, according to New York State Police.

The victim told troopers they were first two weeks earlier via computer, then by phone, by someone posing as a Citizens Bank fraud department employee. The scammer allegedly threatened the victim with legal prosecution unless they provided cash and gift cards.

Over the next week, the victim lost more than $80,000 through what police described as extortion. The scammer contacted the victim again Thursday, July 31, demanding another $30,000.

With the victim’s cooperation, troopers arranged a meeting in Halfmoon. Chuncheng Lin and Hui Lin — who police say had no prior connection to the victim — traveled to collect what they believed was $30,000 in cash, according to police.

Troopers and federal agents took the pair into custody after they took possession of the package. Both were charged with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

The defendants were issued appearance tickets for Halfmoon Town Court and released. The investigation is ongoing.

