The minor, who was not named due to their age, was taken into custody Tuesday, June 17, in connection with the death of Simon Brault, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation determined the minor joined 18-year-old Jaiden Ildefanso in repeatedly stabbing Brault on Beresford Road in Clifton Park on Saturday, May 31, police said. Brault later died at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Ildefanso was arrested Sunday, June 1, on suspicion of second-degree murder, as Daily Voice reported. He was remanded to the Saratoga County jail while his case proceeds.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

In a statement, Sheriff Michael Zurlo said he was keeping the Brault family in his thoughts and prayers.

“I hope that they can find some comfort in the quick apprehension of the defendant through the tireless efforts of our road patrol and criminal investigations unit," Zurlo said.

Additional details about Brault’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

