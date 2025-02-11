Tia Sauvie, 33, of Johnsonville, was arrested Friday, Feb. 7, after she witnessed her colleague physically abuse a toddler at the SmartEarly Learning Centers in Clifton Park and failed to intervene, New York State Police said.

Sauvie surrendered to State Police on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was issued an appearance ticket to Clifton Park Town Court and released from custody.

Her arrest came days after troopers apprehended SmartEarly employee Amy Henninger, 48, of Ballston Spa, on accusations she harmed a toddler under her care.

The child was left at the facility for about five hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Later that evening, their parents noticed injuries on the child and brought them to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

An investigation found that Henninger struck the child, causing bruising and scratches, police said. The injuries did not require hospital admission, and the child is expected to fully recover, police added.

Henninger turned herself in to State Police in Clifton Park. She was arraigned on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child, and was released on her own recognizance.

Both women have since been fired, John Miller, owner of SmartEarly, said in a statement.

“A third staff member, who may have been informed afterward, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation” Miller said on Facebook. “If it is determined they knew and failed to report, they will also be released.”

He went on to defend the business, saying leadership and staff followed all regulations, policies, and procedures.

“This situation resulted from an individual’s poor decision, not a failure of our policies or safety measures,” he said. “The only reason this individual was caught is because SmartEarly goes beyond industry standards by having a fully recorded video system in every classroom, cameras that the parents can watch throughout the day to see their child in care. If that is not transparency and caring for the welfare of every child in our care, I don’t know what is!”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clifton Park and receive free news updates.