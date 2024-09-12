14-Year-Old Student Made Threats Of Mass Harm To School In Clifton Park, Police Say

The incident occurred in Saratoga County on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Shenendehowa High School West in Clifton Park.

According to Saratoga County Sheriff's Capt. Daniel Morley, the student, made several threatening emails to Shenendehowa High School West.

Upon receiving notification of the threats, Morley said one of the Shenendehowa school resource officers immediately initiated an investigation and quickly determined that there were no credible threats.

The investigation into the emails culminated in the arrest of a juvenile for two counts of making a threat of mass harm.

“Once again, this highlights the importance of the school resource officer and the partnerships we’ve developed with the schools and other law enforcement agencies,” commented Sheriff Michael Zurlo. “We will always take every threat with the utmost sincerity and urgency, and yesterday was no exception.”

The juvenile was released to parental custody and referred to probation for further action.

The New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

