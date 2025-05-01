Fair 53°

SHARE

Man's Social Media Threats Lead To Discovery Of Arsenal In His Chester Home: Police

A 23-year-old man is behind bars after police say he posted threatening content on social media featuring a firearm, leading to the discovery of multiple handguns and high-capacity magazines during a raid at his Orange County home.

These weapons and large-capacity magazines were found at the suspect's Chester home, police said. 

These weapons and large-capacity magazines were found at the suspect's Chester home, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Town of Chester Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The search warrant was executed early Wednesday morning, April 30, at a residence at 234 Heritage Ln. in Chester, the Town of Chester Police Department announced. 

The search stemmed from an investigation into threatening social media posts that included images of a firearm, police said.

During the operation, officers found three handguns and several large-capacity ammunition magazines. 

The 23-year-old male resident, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested and charged with several counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

He was arraigned in Middletown City Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 secured bond, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE