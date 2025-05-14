DoorDash Driver Shooting: Town Board Asks Highway Super To Step Down In Chester (Update)

John J. Reilly III, 48, who serves as Highway Superintendent for the Hudson Valley town of Chester in Orange County, was arrested on Saturday, May 3, after allegedly shooting a lost DoorDash driver who had pulled into his driveway asking for directions on Valerie Drive the night before. Police say Reilly told the driver to leave, and as the driver attempted to do so, Reilly fired multiple shots, striking the man in the back, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Reilly, a federally licensed firearms dealer, is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on bail at Orange County Jail.

In a statement released Wednesday, May 14, the Chester Town Board said officials and employees have been “inundated” with questions and demands to fire Reilly since the May 2 shooting. However, the board clarified that because Reilly is an elected official, they do not have the authority to remove him unless he resigns or is convicted of a felony.

“The Board strongly believes that every individual is entitled to due process,” the statement reads, adding, “Mr. Reilly is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Still, the board acknowledged the “seriousness of this shooting,” noting that Reilly’s presence has “become a safety issue” for town employees and residents, and that multiple threats have been received since the incident. The town said those threats were forwarded to Chester Police.

The board also acknowledged growing frustration within the community, writing that Reilly’s continued presence as Highway Superintendent "will continue as a distraction for months, if not years to come."

The five-member board, including Supervisor Brandon Holdridge, urged Reilly to step aside in the best interest of the town.

"The Town Board does not have faith in Mr. Reilly's ability to carry out the duties of Highway Superintendent in light of the national media attention and pending criminal prosecution...More importantly, it has become clear that there is a lack of trust by the public in Mr. Reilly," the statement reads.

The Board also said there is no evidence of Reilly working in the highway garage since the day of the shooting.

The victim remains hospitalized, though the town said it understands his condition is improving. The investigation is ongoing and being handled by New York State Police, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Monroe BCI at (845) 344-5300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

