Video Captures Arsonist Setting Fire To Parked Car In Central Islip

The incident happened in Central Islip, along Cypress Street, at around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2024.

A person set fire to a vehicle that was parked along the street before fleeing the scene on foot, Suffolk County Police said. Nobody was injured.

Detectives are asking neighbors with video to contact the agency’s Arson Section.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the organization's website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

