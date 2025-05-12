Steven Bartolomey, 37, of Central Islip, was arrested Thursday, May 8, on suspicion of animal cruelty, neglect, and child endangerment, officials said.

Bartolomey was charged with multiple misdemeanors after officers found a one-year-old male pit bull named Snoopy trapped in a urine-soaked cage amid garbage, feces, and debris, with no access to food or water, police said. The dog has since been surrendered to Almost Home Animal Rescue in Patchogue, where he will be made available for adoption.

Officers entering the home were reportedly overcome by the stench and poor air quality, which caused them to cough and gag. In addition to the dog, investigators found five children, ranging in age from three to eleven, had also been living in the hazardous environment for months.

The arrest was made with assistance from the Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County Probation Department, Town of Islip Code Enforcement, and the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Bartolomey was arraigned at Suffolk County First District Court on Friday, May 9. The children were removed from the home and relocated to a safe environment.

The Suffolk County SPCA encouraged anyone who suspects animal cruelty or neglect to report it at any time by calling 631-382-7722.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Central Islip and receive free news updates.