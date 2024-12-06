Paul Albinagorta, 34, was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree for the alleged attack that occurred at Gino’s of Nesconset on Sunday, Nov. 24, at approximately 11 a.m., authorities said.

Albinagorta is accused of approaching his co-worker, Sal Polizzzi, from behind while the victim was preparing a pizza and stabbing him multiple times in the side with a hunting knife. The victim fled the shop along with several other employees as Albinagorta allegedly chased them, threatening further violence.

Polizzi was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for his injuries. A subsequent investigation revealed that Albinagorta purchased the knife at a Walmart in Islandia the night before the attack.

Suffolk County Police officers arrested Albinagorta at the scene, as Daily Voice previously reported, recovering the knife and its sheath, according to investigators.

The restaurant is known for it salad pizza.

The staff wrote in a Facebook post:

"Our hearts are with Sal Polizzi and his family during this difficult time. Wishing you strength, love, and a speedy recovery. You’ve got an entire community cheering you on. 💙"

Albinagorta was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei on the following charges on Thursday, Dec. 5:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B violent felony.

Assault in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony.

Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D violent felony.

Menacing in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Justice Mazzei set bail at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $2.5 million partially secured bond. Albinagorta remains in custody and is due back in court on Jan. 7, 2025. If convicted on the top charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

“This defendant allegedly committed a shocking act of workplace violence, attacking an unsuspecting worker from behind during a routine moment of food preparation,” District Attorney Tierney said. “My office will work diligently to ensure that the victim and public are protected from further violence.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kieran R. Rogers of the Major Crime Bureau. Detective Marissa Demeo of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Fourth Squad led the investigation.

Albinagorta is being represented by Ira Weissman, Esq.

