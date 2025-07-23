Pedestrian Struck By Motorcycle In Central Islip, Seriously Injured: Police

Xavier Batista, 31, of Brentwood, was driving a 2015 Honda motorcycle westbound on Suffolk Avenue near Islip Avenue when he hit a man in the roadway at 5:35 p.m., according to detectives with the department’s Third Squad.

A 45-year-old pedestrian from Central Islip, suffered serious injuries and was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. Batista also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the same hospital for treatment, police said.

The Honda motorcycle was impounded for a safety check, according to the release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352

Click here to follow Daily Voice Central Islip and receive free news updates.