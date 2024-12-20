Jose Garcia Granados, 28, of Central Islip, was in the roadway near Exit 57 when he was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic driven by 37-year-old Jennifer McGee of Southold, according to detectives.

The crash occurred eastbound at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, police said. Granados was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGee was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation, authorities noted.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

