Jose Garcia Granados Killed Crossing Long Island Expressway

A man was struck and killed by a car while in the middle lane of the Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge, Suffolk County police announced on Friday, Dec. 20.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Jose Garcia Granados, 28, of Central Islip, was in the roadway near Exit 57 when he was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic driven by 37-year-old Jennifer McGee of Southold, according to detectives.

The crash occurred eastbound at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, police said. Granados was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGee was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation, authorities noted.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

