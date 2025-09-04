Jeremias Anaribamoran, 47, of Central Islip, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Sept. 4, in the March killing of 40-year-old Gustavo Godinez-Carcamo.

The two men had spent most of Saturday, March 15, drinking with friends before they began arguing inside a vehicle parked in front of Godinez-Carcamo’s Anne Lane home, prosecutors said.

Just before midnight, the confrontation turned violent when Anaribamoran pulled a 9mm pistol and shot Godinez-Carcamo three times, as Daily Voice reported.

The victim ran toward his home, less than half a mile away, before collapsing. Responding officers and medics tried lifesaving measures, but Godinez-Carcamo was later pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

An autopsy found he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

Detectives arrested Anaribamoran three days later after surveilling his home for hours. He confessed to the murder during an interview with Spanish-speaking homicide detectives, prosecutors said, and later surrendered the clothing and weapon used in the killing.

“This senseless act of violence took Mr. Godinez-Carcamo’s life,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Rarmon Tierney. “Today’s conviction will ensure that the defendant is forever removed from our streets.”

Anaribamoran, a Honduran national, is expected to be sentenced in October to 25 years to life in prison. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer to take custody and deport him after he serves his time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Central Islip and receive free news updates.