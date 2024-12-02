Darnelle Goodhall, age 16, of Central Islip, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York Sate Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

