Darnelle Goodhall, 16, Reported Missing In Central Islip

A teenager from Long Island has been missing for nearly two weeks.

 Photo Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Michael Mashburn
Darnelle Goodhall, age 16, of Central Islip, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York Sate Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

