Central Islip Man Killed, Another Critically Injured In Late-Night Crash, Police Say

Jacinto Santos, 55, and Mauro Zaldivar-Cruz, 38, both of Central Islip, were walking on Wilson Boulevard, just south of St. Johns Street, when they were hit by a 2008 Nissan around 11:59 p.m. on June 28, according to police.

The vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old Central Islip man, who was heading northbound on Wilson Boulevard at the time of the crash, police said.

Santos was taken to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Zaldivar-Cruz was also transported to South Shore, where he was admitted in critical condition.

The driver was not injured. His Nissan was impounded for a safety check, authorities said.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Central Islip and receive free news updates.