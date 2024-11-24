Central Islip Man Accused Of Stabbing Co-Worker At Nesconset Restaurant

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 24, at approximately 11:10 a.m. at Gino’s of Nesconset, located on Smithtown Boulevard.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Paul Albinagorta of Central Islip stabbed his 60-year-old co-worker with a knife during an argument.

The victim managed to leave the restaurant on foot and was assisted outside before being transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Albinagorta, who was not injured, was arrested at the scene and charged with:

Assault in the first degree, a felony.

Menacing in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

He is being held overnight and is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Nov. 25, at First District Court in Central Islip.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

