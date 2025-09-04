The Amityville teen – whose name was not made public due to his age – was arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 2, on charges of attempted murder, assault, and weapons possession.

Police responded to the Hawthorne Living apartment complex in Central Islip around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, for a shooting at the property’s swimming pool.

Investigators determined that two groups of teenagers got into a fight and the 15-year-old pulled out a gun from his backpack and opened fire, striking his intended target seven times, prosecutors said.

An adult woman who was with the juvenile victim was also shot. Both victims survived.

Detectives recovered 10 shell casings and bullet fragments from the scene, including one that entered a nearby apartment. No other injuries were reported.

The teen suspect fled but was arrested in Amityville two months later by Suffolk County Police, the US Marshals Service, and the DA’s Gang Task Force.

“This violence has no place in our community,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “My office will do everything in its power to seek swift justice for the victims.”

The teen was jailed on a $1 million bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the top charge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Central Islip and receive free news updates.