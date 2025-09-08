The 71-year-old man had just won a large cash payout at Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel on Express Drive North when Aaron Hayes, 24, approached him in the parking lot at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, according to police.

Hayes initially reached into the man’s pocket, stole a small amount of cash, and ran off. Realizing the money wasn’t much, he returned, knocked the man to the ground, and began rifling through his coat pockets for more, police said.

Two good Samaritans intervened, prompting Hayes to flee in his vehicle. Detectives from the Fourth Squad later arrested him outside his Port Jefferson Station home at 11 p.m. on the same day, authorities detailed in the release.

Hayes was charged with Robbery in the 3rd Degree. He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Sept. 8.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

