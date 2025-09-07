Randolph King, 36, of Selden, was struck on College Road north of Mooney Pond Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., according to police. A passing motorist spotted debris and King lying unconscious in the roadway and called 911 at 1:23 a.m., investigators said.

King was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

Detectives arrested Yeymi Sanchez-Guzman, 31, of Selden, after locating a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee with front-end and windshield damage, according to the release. She was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Accident and is being held at the Sixth Precinct. Her preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7, in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or online at P3Tips.com.

Details about King were not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

