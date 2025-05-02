Stacey Hirsch, 48, formerly of Centereach and now living in Saint Lucie, Florida, was arraigned on grand larceny charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, May 2, after being extradited from Florida.

Hirsch served as the bookkeeper for Hope Lutheran Church on Dare Road in Selden, according to her Facebook profile. Between June 2022 and May 2023, she wrote unauthorized checks to herself and her husband from the church’s account — then used the money to pay off credit cards, utility bills, and other everyday expenses, prosecutors said.

The scheme unraveled after the church’s board noticed unpaid bills piling up. A deeper dive into the finances revealed the alleged thefts, leaving the church unable to cover basic expenses. Hirsch was fired and quickly relocated to Florida, officials said.

“Financial crimes against community institutions not only damage their operations but undermine the trust that binds our community together,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“We intend to pursue this case vigorously to send a clear message that those who exploit positions of trust for personal gain will face the appropriate consequences under the law.”

Hirsch was released from custody without bail as the charges are considered non-bail eligible under state laws. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

