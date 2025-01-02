The MJ’s Kitchen – located in Selden at 263 Middle Country Road – held its grand opening in mid-October 2024.

Offering a blend of Chinese and Japanese-inspired cuisine, the eatery has quickly gained favor among foodies with appetizers like the Bang Bang Shrimp, packed with lettuce, Kani salad, cucumber, and a spicy mayo kick.

Diners can also opt for rice platters, like the Black Pepper Steak, which comes with a fried egg, mixed vegetables, and pickled cucumber.

The restaurant also offers a number of sandwich combos and pan fried noodle dishes.

Since opening its doors, The MJ’s Kitchen has garnered an impressive 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Yelp, where customer faves include the Bulgogi bento box and dumplings.

“Absolutely delicious,” one Yelper wrote, adding that employees were "extremely friendly.”

Another Yelp user touted the fried pork dumplings and sauté chicken bento box: “This place is not your typical Chinese takeout restaurant mostly found in the area.”

The MJ’s Kitchen is open daily except for Mondays. Find out more on its website.

