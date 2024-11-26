Selden Dad Subjected Own Kids To Years Of Sexual Abuse, Jury Finds

The 68-year-old Selden man, who prosecutors are not naming in order to protect his victims’ identities, was found guilty of multiple sex crimes by a Suffolk County jury on Monday, Nov. 25.

Prosecutors said the defendant subjected three of his children to repeated sexual abuse between 1997 and 2010. The victims were between the ages of seven and 13 at the time.

According to investigators, the victims didn’t report the abuse while they were children out of fear they would be separated from their siblings. When they became adults, they reported the abuse to police.

In court Monday, jurors found the defendant guilty of the following:

Three counts of course of sexual conduct against a child (felony)

Sexual abuse (felony)

He faces up to 57 years in prison when he’s sentenced in January 2025, and will have to register as a sex offender.

“No child should ever be subjected to the horrors of sexual abuse, let alone by their parent,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I commend the victims for their bravery in testifying against their abuser, and I thank the jury for their careful review of the evidence. My office will always do everything within its power to seek justice for all victims of sexual abuse.”

