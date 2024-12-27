Fair 21°

SHARE

Selden Boy Critical In Late-Night Bicycle Crash: Police

A 15-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a motor vehicle crash Thursday night, Dec. 26, in Selden, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police car.

Police car.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The Selden boy was riding his bicycle southbound across Middle Country Road at the intersection of Marshall Drive when he pedaled into the path of a westbound 2018 Nissan Altima just before 10 p.m., police said. The boy was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Altima, identified as Jahmali Brown, 26, of Mount Sinai, was not injured. The vehicle has been impounded for a safety check, according to authorities.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

to follow Daily Voice Centereach-Selden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE