Selden Boy Critical In Late-Night Bicycle Crash: Police

The Selden boy was riding his bicycle southbound across Middle Country Road at the intersection of Marshall Drive when he pedaled into the path of a westbound 2018 Nissan Altima just before 10 p.m., police said. The boy was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Altima, identified as Jahmali Brown, 26, of Mount Sinai, was not injured. The vehicle has been impounded for a safety check, according to authorities.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Centereach-Selden and receive free news updates.