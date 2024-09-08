Police Nab Woman Accused Of Robbing Selden Bank After She Crashes Into Cop Car: Officers

Nina Cahill, age 41, of Holtsville, is accused of robbing the Chase Bank in Selden at 999 Middle Country Road around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, Suffolk County Police said.

She wore a surgical mask during the robbery.

On Saturday, police located Cahill in a stolen Toyota Corolla in Holbrook around 7:30 p.m., but when they tried to stop the vehicle, she took off and merged onto the Long Island Expressway at Exit 60, authorities said.

The car then whipped around and began driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes in Ronkonkoma. A highway patrol officer saw the Toyota and activated his emergency lights, but Cahill did not stop, authorities said.

The Corolla crashed into the trooper's cruiser, and Hill jumped out and tried to run away, police said. She didn't make it far.

Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

Cahill is charged with:

Robbery in the third degree

Reckless endangerment in the first degree,

Assault in the second degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

