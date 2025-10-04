Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Pedestrian Struck By Pickup Truck, Seriously Injured On Road In Selden: Police

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck in Selden, Suffolk County police announced on Saturday, Oct. 4.

A Suffolk County Police vehicle.

A Suffolk County Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: SCPD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

A 26-year-old Centereach man was walking westbound in the center median of Middle Country Road between Marshall Drive and Rosemary Lane when he drifted into the roadway, authorities said.

He was hit by a 2015 Dodge Ram traveling westbound at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, according to police.

The man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The driver, Ervin Soto-Garcia, 49, of Selden, was not injured. His vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police noted.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

to follow Daily Voice Centereach-Selden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE