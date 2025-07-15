A 21-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car on Comet Road around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, July 7, when a suspect opened the driver’s side door, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his property, according to police.

As the victim began to exit the vehicle, he was shot in the left leg. A struggle ensued before the gunman fled the scene. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Following an investigation by Sixth Squad detectives, Marcus Hunter, 23, of Townehouse Drive in Coram, was arrested around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15 at the Sixth Precinct.

Hunter was charged with:

Felony Attempted Robbery 1st Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree.

Felony Assault 2nd Degree.

He was held overnight at the precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, July 16, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

