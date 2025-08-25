Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Man, 20, Injured In Targeted Shooting In Coram: Suffolk PD

A 20-year-old man is recovering after a targeted shooting on a quiet Long Island street, police said.

The intersection of Margaret Drive and Norfleet Lane in Coram.

The intersection of Margaret Drive and Norfleet Lane in Coram.

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

The attack happened in Coram, while the victim was standing outside on Margaret Drive, at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, Suffolk County Police said.

He suffered a single gunshot wound in what investigators described as a targeted incident. The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday, Aug. 25. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8652.

to follow Daily Voice Centereach-Selden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE