The attack happened in Coram, while the victim was standing outside on Margaret Drive, at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, Suffolk County Police said.

He suffered a single gunshot wound in what investigators described as a targeted incident. The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday, Aug. 25. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8652.

