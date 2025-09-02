The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, in the upper section of Flagstaff Lake near Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Seven people were on board a 2024 Sea-Doo Switch pontoon boat when its bow began to sink. The 50-year-old driver attempted to raise the bow, but the boat flipped about 180 feet from shore, throwing everyone into the water, officials said.

Bystanders on the lake and nearby beach rushed to help, pulling the victims to land. Three people were unresponsive and CPR was performed.

Two passengers, 23-year-old Kiran Akbar of Lake Grove and 53-year-old Farhana Nasir of Selden, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A third woman, a 22-year-old from New York, was flown by medical helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she remains in critical condition.

No one on the boat was wearing life jackets, according to officials. A preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was not a factor.

Additional details about Akbar and Nasir were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

