The incident unfolded as Aviation Section officers flew a helicopter to search for a driver who fled a crash in Selden on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 11:10 p.m., police said.

While officers circled the area, Joseph Gil, 33, of 196 Dare Road, pointed a laser from a nearby property at 205 Dare Road, striking both the pilot and members of the flight crew, according to police.

With help from the Sixth Precinct and Canine Section, officers tracked Gil down and arrested him a short time later.

He was charged with misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, issued a Field Appearance Ticket, and scheduled for arraignment in First District Court at a later date, police said.

Authorities noted that a criminal charge is an accusation, and Gil is presumed innocent until proven guilty

