Driver Seriously Injured After SUV Sideswipes Cars, Crashes Into Tree: Suffolk Police

Anthony Maynes, 33, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2024 Mercedes Benz SUV westbound on Norfleet Lane when he attempted to pass another car but sideswiped a 2007 Toyota Camry. The SUV then hit a parked 2015 Toyota Tacoma, broke through a fence, struck a tree, and came to a stop, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in front of 114 Norfleet Lane, authorities said.

Maynes was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. His passenger, Jawarren Booker, 28, of Ridge, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported. The Mercedes SUV was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Centereach-Selden and receive free news updates.