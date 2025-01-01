Partly Cloudy 47°

SHARE

Driver Seriously Injured After SUV Sideswipes Cars, Crashes Into Tree: Suffolk Police

A man was seriously injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Norfleet Lane in Coram, Suffolk County Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Suffolk County Police 

Suffolk County Police 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
A Suffolk County Police vehicle 

A Suffolk County Police vehicle 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Anthony Maynes, 33, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2024 Mercedes Benz SUV westbound on Norfleet Lane when he attempted to pass another car but sideswiped a 2007 Toyota Camry. The SUV then hit a parked 2015 Toyota Tacoma, broke through a fence, struck a tree, and came to a stop, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in front of 114 Norfleet Lane, authorities said.

Maynes was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. His passenger, Jawarren Booker, 28, of Ridge, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported. The Mercedes SUV was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

to follow Daily Voice Centereach-Selden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE