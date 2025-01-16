Driver Killed, Second Motorist Hospitalized After 3-Vehicle Centereach Crash

Emergency crews in Centerearch were called about a three-vehicle wreck on Nicolls Road near Mark Tree Road at around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

An investigation found that a Honda SUV was traveling southbound on Nicolls Road when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Buick SUV, Suffolk County Police said. The Buick then sideswiped a Jeep SUV.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity had not been released as of Thursday evening.

The driver of the Buick, a 28-year-old West Islip woman, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The third driver, a 28-year-old Merrick man, was not injured.

Detectives asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8652.

